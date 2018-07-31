Woman dies, young son remains in hospital after being pulled from burning home

PORT VUE, Pa. - Family members have confirmed to Channel 11 that the mother who was pulled from a burning Port Vue home has died.
They said her name is Faith Noll, and she died three days after her home caught on fire.
Faith’s 11-year-old son was also rescued from the home, and family members say he will soon be released from the hospital.
County officials say the home did not have working smoke alarms.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is speaking to the family and has their message to the community -- tonight on 11 at 11.
