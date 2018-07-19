Woman disclosed private health information while working for UPMC, AHN, indictment alleges

PITTSBURGH - A Butler County woman is facing federal charges, accused of disclosing private health information while working for both UPMC and Allegheny Health Network.
A UPMC affiliate in Mars is one of two facilities where the suspect wrongfully accessed patients' private health information, documents say.
She was arraigned before a federal judge Thursday.
