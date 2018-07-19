  • Woman disclosed private health information while working for UPMC, AHN, indictment alleges

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Butler County woman is facing federal charges, accused of disclosing private health information while working for both UPMC and Allegheny Health Network.

    A UPMC affiliate in Mars is one of two facilities where the suspect wrongfully accessed patients' private health information, documents say.

    She was arraigned before a federal judge Thursday.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories