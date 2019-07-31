  • Woman escapes apartment when mattress, curtains catch fire

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A woman escaped from a small fire in her apartment in Wilkinsburg.

    The fire chief told Channel 11 a mattress caught fire just before midnight at the Wood Towers on Wood Street, then spread to curtains.

    Firefighters stopped the blaze before it spread to other apartments.

    No one was hurt.

