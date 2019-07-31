WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A woman escaped from a small fire in her apartment in Wilkinsburg.
The fire chief told Channel 11 a mattress caught fire just before midnight at the Wood Towers on Wood Street, then spread to curtains.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Firefighters stopped the blaze before it spread to other apartments.
No one was hurt.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta canceled days before scheduled start
- Woman wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmart
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- VIDEO: Woman in tears after her shop is vandalized, customers' cars smashed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}