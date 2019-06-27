  • Woman escorting son to flight stopped at Pittsburgh Int'l with loaded gun in purse

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An Indiana County woman escorting her son to a flight Thursday was stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport with a loaded gun in her purse, the Transportation Security Administration said.

    The Blairsville woman was stopped at a security checkpoint carrying a loaded 9 mm handgun. 

    Allegheny County police detained the woman for questioning and confiscated the handgun.  She told police she got a pass from the airline to escort her son to the gate and then leave once he boarded. 

    According to the TSA, the gun found Wednesday marks the 15th gun caught at the checkpoint, so far, in 2019.

    In 2018, TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport caught 34 firearms, officials said.

     

