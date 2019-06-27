Woman escorting son to flight stopped at Pittsburgh Int'l with loaded gun in purse

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An Indiana County woman escorting her son to a flight Thursday was stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport with a loaded gun in her purse, the Transportation Security Administration said.
The Blairsville woman was stopped at a security checkpoint carrying a loaded 9 mm handgun.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gas prices could rise after fire-stricken refinery closes
- Man caught taking photos of children inside car in Sandcastle parking lot, woman says
- Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman
- VIDEO: Marine reunited with combat canine he served with
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Allegheny County police detained the woman for questioning and confiscated the handgun. She told police she got a pass from the airline to escort her son to the gate and then leave once he boarded.
According to the TSA, the gun found Wednesday marks the 15th gun caught at the checkpoint, so far, in 2019.
In 2018, TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport caught 34 firearms, officials said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}