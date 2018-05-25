  • Woman falls 100-plus feet at local state park

    LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. - A woman has fallen more than 100 feet at McConnells Mill State Park.

    According to park rangers, a woman visiting from New York fell while trying to take a picture at Break Neck Falls.

    Crews performed a technical rescue.

    The woman has a head injury and is being flown to a hospital.

    This is the second time this week a woman has fallen while trying to take a photo at the state park in Lawrence County.

