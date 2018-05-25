LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. - A woman has fallen more than 100 feet at McConnells Mill State Park.
According to park rangers, a woman visiting from New York fell while trying to take a picture at Break Neck Falls.
Crews performed a technical rescue.
The woman has a head injury and is being flown to a hospital.
This is the second time this week a woman has fallen while trying to take a photo at the state park in Lawrence County.
