SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman is in very serious condition at a Pittsburgh hospital after falling at McConnells Mill State Park.
According to rangers, the Avalon woman was taking photos with a male companion when she fell approximately 30 feet over Kildoo Falls.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for new details.
It took crews about a half hour to rescue her.
Witnesses said the woman had a cut on her head.
Rangers told Channel 11 something like this happens at least once a year.
