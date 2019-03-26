Woman finds box of family keepsakes along local road, searching for rightful owners

DONEGAL, Pa. - What’s lost is always found again.
A Donegal woman recovered a box of family pictures and sentimental items from the middle of the road and is using social media to try to return it to its rightful owner.
The box full of family keepsakes was found at an intersection on Route 31 in Donegal.
Channel 11 is talking to the woman about what prompted her to stop to pick it up, and how she's getting it back where it belongs, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for missing 18-year-old with brain injury
- Woman forces way into 2 homes, breaks windows after claiming she was robbed
- Charges dropped against actor Jussie Smollett
- VIDEO: Borough says there's nothing it can do about racially charged billboard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}