EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The woman found dead in an East Pittsburgh home on Monday after an inmate tipped off his therapist has been identified.
Whitney Maleeca Lyn Boyer, 25, was found inside a house on Maple Street after the man in the Cambria County Jail told his therapist about it.
The therapist called police, who went to check out the house, finding Boyer's body, which was decomposing.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office does not indicate how long Boyer could have been dead before she was found.
Charges are expected to be filed Wednesday in the case.
Officers said Monday that her death is being considered suspicious, and there are no visible signs of what led to her death.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Major' landslide buries road in Beaver Co., brings down several power poles
- Top counties for Bigfoot sightings in Western Pennsylvania
- New research could lead to new ways to diagnose, treat Lyme disease
- VIDEO: 3 dead after crash involving large truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}