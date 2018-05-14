  • Woman found dead on sidewalk after shooting

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Aliquippa after a shooting late Sunday night, officials said.

    A Beaver County coroner was called shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the scene of the shooting on Buchanan Street, emergency dispatchers said.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden reported the woman was shot multiple times. The sidewalk where she was found was outside a home.

    We’re working to learn what led up to the shooting for Channel 11 Morning News.

