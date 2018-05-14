Woman found dead on sidewalk after shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Aliquippa after a shooting late Sunday night, officials said.
A Beaver County coroner was called shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the scene of the shooting on Buchanan Street, emergency dispatchers said.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden reported the woman was shot multiple times. The sidewalk where she was found was outside a home.
We’re working to learn what led up to the shooting for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man stabbed wife with pruning shears in Walmart parking lot
- Victim identified in fatal crash on 10th Street Bypass; mother, 3 kids in stable condition
- North Carolina lottery winner walks away from fiery helicopter crash
- VIDEO: Lightning strikes church in East Huntingdon Twp.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}