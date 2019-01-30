  • Woman found shot in leg, head

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, police said.

    Police and paramedics were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to Rhine Street, where the woman was suffering from gunshot wounds to her leg and head, investigators said.

    The woman was taken to a hospital.

    Police are investigating.

