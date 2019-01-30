PITTSBURGH - A woman was found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, police said.
Police and paramedics were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to Rhine Street, where the woman was suffering from gunshot wounds to her leg and head, investigators said.
The woman was taken to a hospital.
Police are investigating.
