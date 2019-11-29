GLASSPORT, Pa. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was found shot inside a home in Glassport.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue.
Officers were initially called to the home for a report of a woman being shot. When they got there, police found the 52-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police did not specify where she had been shot, and she was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The woman is expected to survive.
A man who was at the scene is speaking with investigators. No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting.
Allegheny County police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
