    TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was hit by a vehicle, which kept going, as she got out of her car late Sunday night in Taylor Township, Lawrence County, police said.

    The woman was getting out of the passenger side of the car when she was hit shortly after 11 p.m. on Center Avenue.

    Two small children and the driver were also in the car, police said.

    The woman was flown to a hospital.

    Investigators said the vehicle that hit the woman is a commercial vehicle, possibly a semi-truck.

