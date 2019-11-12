0 Woman, her 2 children believed to be in danger located, police say

INDIANA, Pa. - A woman and her two children who police believed might have been in danger have been located.

Pennsylvania State Police were searching for Alicia Brumbaugh, 31, Maverick Brumbaugh, 1, and Aleah Brumbaugh, 2. They were last seen about 4 a.m. Monday at their home in Imler, authorities said.

Investigators were also looking for Alicia Brumbaugh’s father-in-law, 56-year-old Edgar Decker Jr., who has an active felony warrant for a June 2018 retail theft out of Bedford County. Decker, of Roaring Spring, was recently released from rehab, police said.

UPDATE: Troopers just located and stopped the vehicle along SR 422 at Oakland Ave., White Twp., Indiana Co. Brumbaugh, both children, and Decker were in the vehicle. Decker is in custody. A motorist spotted the vehicle traveling on SR 422 and called 911. Thank you for your help! https://t.co/ycMZs8zLpG — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 12, 2019

After Pennsylvania State Police asked for the public's help in finding them, a driver spotted the vehicle police were searching for on Route 422 near Oakland Avenue in White Township, Indiana County, and called 911.

Police found Alicia, Maverick and Aleah Brumbaugh inside. Decker, was taken into custody, police said.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Alicia Brumbaugh made a frantic phone call to a family member just before 11:30 p.m. Monday from near the parking lot of a Walmart in White Township, police said. She said she and her children were with Decker and asked that police be called.

The cellphone used during that phone call is believed to have then been turned off, authorities said.

Another family member of Alicia Brumbaugh contacted PSP Indiana just after 11:30 p.m. out of concern for the welfare of Brumbaugh and her two children.

Police searched the area of the Walmart and reviewed surveillance video, and Tuesday morning said a black Chevrolet Avalanche was seen leaving the Indiana Walmart/Southtowne Plaza Monday night at 11:21 p.m.

That truck then turned right onto Oakland Avenue/SR 286 West.

UPDATE: Troopers have reviewed additional surveillance video and can now confirm that a black Chevrolet Avalanche was observed departing the Indiana Walmart/Southtowne Plaza last night at 11:21 PM. Vehicle then turned right onto Oakland Avenue/SR 286 West. Call 911 if seen. https://t.co/AAPlUGbEan — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 12, 2019

We're working to find out how the woman and children are doing and what charges Decker may be facing.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.