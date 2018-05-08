PENN HILLS, Pa. - A woman was taken to a hospital after a fire in Penn Hills, officials said.
The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at a home on Mark Drive.
Officials said the woman suffered smoke inhalation.
We’re working to learn how the woman is doing for Channel 11 Morning News.
The exterior of the home was not visibly damaged, but officials said there is extensive damage inside.
A fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.
Fire marshal is on scene. Working to determine what started fire at Penn Hills home. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/nZuQiXaYgw— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 8, 2018
