    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A woman was taken to a hospital after a fire in Penn Hills, officials said.

    The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at a home on Mark Drive.

    Officials said the woman suffered smoke inhalation.

    The exterior of the home was not visibly damaged, but officials said there is extensive damage inside.

    A fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

