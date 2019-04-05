  • Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Perry South

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Perry South.

    Several police cars swarmed the scene blocking off Brightridge Street around 1:35 a.m. Friday.  

    Pittsburgh police said the woman told officers she was slashed by her boyfriend.  

    The condition of the woman hasn't been released.

    Police are investigating.   

