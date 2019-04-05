PITTSBURGH - A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Perry South.
Several police cars swarmed the scene blocking off Brightridge Street around 1:35 a.m. Friday.
Pittsburgh police said the woman told officers she was slashed by her boyfriend.
The condition of the woman hasn't been released.
Police are investigating.
