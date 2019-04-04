Woman hurt in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge has died

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - One of several people hurt in a car crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge earlier this year has died.
Terry Hamilton had been in intensive care since the evening of Feb. 15.
She was on her way home with her husband when another car lost control on the bridge and crashed into them.
Channel 11 has asked the district attorney's office it plans to file charges against the other driver involved and we were told officials are still investigating.
