PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a woman showed up at a hospital Friday morning after being shot.
Investigators said the woman was driven to the hospital by two friends around 3:10 a.m. The car in which the victim arrived in was riddled with bullets.
Around the same time the victim showed up at the hospital, police got a call for shots fired near a community center at 27th and Jane streets on the South Side. When officers arrived, they found a building shot up.
Police are trying to determine if the two scenes are related.
Investigators haven’t released the condition of the victim.
