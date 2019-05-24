  • Woman in bullet-riddled car shows up at hospital, nearby community center shot up

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a woman showed up at a hospital Friday morning after being shot. 

    Investigators said the woman was driven to the hospital by two friends around 3:10 a.m. The car in which the victim arrived in was riddled with bullets.    

    Around the same time the victim showed up at the hospital, police got a call for shots fired near a community center at 27th and Jane streets on the South Side.  When officers arrived, they found a building shot up. 

    Police are trying to determine if the two scenes are related.

    Investigators haven’t released the condition of the victim.

