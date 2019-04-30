CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday morning after her vehicle crashed into a police car following a chase in Beaver County, emergency dispatchers said.
The chase started about 6:30 a.m. in Monaca and continued to Center Township, where the crash occurred at Colonial Way and Chapel Road, dispatchers said.
No injuries have been reported.
After the woman’s vehicle hit the police car, police blocked her vehicle in, according to dispatchers. She was then taken into custody.
