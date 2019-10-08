  • Woman in custody after multiple attempted carjackings in East Liberty

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police said a woman is in custody after multiple attempted carjackings in East Liberty Tuesday afternoon. 

    There is currently a heavy police presence at the intersection of East Liberty Boulevard and Borland Street.

    Police said one carjacking was successful. 

    This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Michele Newell is at the scene working to find out more, for 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories