PITTSBURGH - Police said a woman is in custody after multiple attempted carjackings in East Liberty Tuesday afternoon.
Huge scene in East Liberty on Boulevard and Borland, near Obama Academy. Working to get info from police. pic.twitter.com/27vzdNZMUU— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) October 8, 2019
There is currently a heavy police presence at the intersection of East Liberty Boulevard and Borland Street.
Police said one carjacking was successful.
Female attempted to car jack multiple vehicles in East Liberty. She is in custody. @PghZone5 @alleghenybadge @micheleWPXI #WPXI pic.twitter.com/D8LqUcIPPJ— Gigi (@wpxigigi) October 8, 2019
This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Michele Newell is at the scene working to find out more, for 11 at 11.
