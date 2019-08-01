KITTANNING, Pa. - A woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed early Thursday morning as she tried to cross Route 28 in Armstrong County.
Investigators said Sylvia Denslow, 53, of New Kensington, was leaving Bench Racers Store in Rayburn Township around 5:30 a.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck.
Police said the driver of the 2009 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Route 28 in heavy fog with limited visibility when he hit Denslow. The driver has not been charged.
ROUTE 28 HAS RE-OPENED in Rayburn Twp, Armstrong County, following a Fatal Accident. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/kgZIDoDGYp— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 1, 2019
The crash is still under investigation.
Route 28 was closed for hours after the crash but has since reopened.
