  • Woman, infant hurt in Dormont accident

    DORMONT - A woman and an infant were evaulated after an accident Friday morning in Dormont.  

    The accident happened on West Liberty Avenue around 8:30 a.m. 

    Investigators told Channel 11 News that EMS units were on the scene.

    The conditions of the woman and infant have not been released. 

