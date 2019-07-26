DORMONT - A woman and an infant were evaulated after an accident Friday morning in Dormont.
The accident happened on West Liberty Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
Investigators told Channel 11 News that EMS units were on the scene.
The conditions of the woman and infant have not been released.
