  Woman inside gas station killed when car crashes into pump

    INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - One person is dead after a car crashed into a gas pump at a gas station, causing the building to catch fire, according to police.

    The incident happened at Top Tier Fuel in Indiana County. 

    A woman inside the building was killed, police said.

    Two men were in the car that crashed into the gas station, according to police. One of the men was arrested at the scene and the other was arrested after a short foot pursuit. 

    State police tweeted that State Route 85 at State Route 119 is closed to traffic. 

