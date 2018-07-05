INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - One person is dead after a car crashed into a gas pump at a gas station, causing the building to catch fire, according to police.
The incident happened at Top Tier Fuel in Indiana County.
A woman inside the building was killed, police said.
Two men were in the car that crashed into the gas station, according to police. One of the men was arrested at the scene and the other was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
State police tweeted that State Route 85 at State Route 119 is closed to traffic.
Traffic Alert for Indiana County: Troopers are on-scene at the intersection of SR 119 and SR 85 in Home for a motor vehicle crash and structure fire. Please avoid this area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/P1GMWFTR9p— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 5, 2018
Update for Indiana County Traffic Alert: SR 119 in Home is now open to northbound and southbound traffic; however, SR 85 at SR 119 remains closed to traffic.— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 5, 2018
