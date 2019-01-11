Woman is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from mother

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh woman is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from her mother.
The Allegheny County District Office Friday charged Patricia Pangikas, 66, with several charges, including theft by unlawful taking.
According to court documents, Pangikas was granted power of attorney for her mother in 2010 and was to use the money to pay for her mother’s care.
Investigators said Pangikas’ mother was incapacitated while living at LGAR Health and Rehabilitation in Turtle Creek from November 2013 until her passing in July 2018. Investigators learned that Pangikas had not made a payment to the facility since 2015 and owed more than $234,000.
Investigators said Pangikas abused a power of attorney agreement to steal the money to pay for personal items such as groceries, items from home improvement stores, and contractors.
Pangikas was arraigned Friday morning and was released.
She faces a preliminary hearing on Feb. 5.
