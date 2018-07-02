MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - A woman was taken to a hospital after she jumped to escape a fire at a duplex in Mount Pleasant early Monday morning, officials said.
Flames were reported just before 2 a.m. on North Silver Street.
A man who lives on one side of the duplex tried to put out the fire after his daughter alerted him to it, officials said.
The woman who lives on the other side jumped from the second floor, officials said.
