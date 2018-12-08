  • Woman killed in mobile home fire

    BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A woman was killed in a mobile home fire Friday night in Burgettstown.

    The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Colliers Road in Hanover Township. 

    Marian Mann, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The Hanover Township Police Department is investigating. 

