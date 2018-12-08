BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A woman was killed in a mobile home fire Friday night in Burgettstown.
The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Colliers Road in Hanover Township.
Marian Mann, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hanover Township Police Department is investigating.
