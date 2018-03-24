  • Woman killed in Westmoreland Co. crash

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon.

    Randi Jo Clair, 53, was traveling southbound on Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township.

    Investigators are working to determine why she traveled off the road on one side, but they've determined she overcorrected and drove into the northbound lane.

    That's when police say she struck an SUV with a couple in their 70s inside.

    They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

    Clair was not wearing a seat belt.

