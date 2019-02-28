APOLLO, Pa. - A 64-year-old woman died Wednesday night when her car crashed into a utility pole before rolling in Apollo, police said.
Jacqueline Hellein, of North Apollo, died at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. on North Warren Avenue.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Investigators said Hellein’s car went off the road and into the pole, then continued going for about 110 feet, rolling multiple times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh students, teachers warned to stay away from former employee
- Coroner called to scene of serious crash in Apollo
- What is the 'Momo challenge' and is it a hoax?
- VIDEO: Woman critically injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge fighting for her life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}