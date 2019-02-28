  • Woman killed when car hits pole, rolls multiple times

    APOLLO, Pa. - A 64-year-old woman died Wednesday night when her car crashed into a utility pole before rolling in Apollo, police said.

    Jacqueline Hellein, of North Apollo, died at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. on North Warren Avenue.

    Investigators said Hellein’s car went off the road and into the pole, then continued going for about 110 feet, rolling multiple times.

