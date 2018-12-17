PITTSBURGH - A large fight at a North Shore bar Sunday night left a woman knocked out and a security guard facing charges, police said.
Police were called just before 9 p.m. to McFadden's for reports of the woman being knocked unconscious, according to authorities.
When officers arrived, a man, Ryan Brophy, was aggressively resisting a security guard’s attempts to restrain him, a criminal complaint said.
As police attempted to arrest Brophy, he wrestled with one officer, choked him and shouted obscenities while appearing to be intoxicated, the complaint said.
Brophy was taken to jail as police located the woman who was knocked out.
Video allegedly showed another security guard hitting the woman as she tried to stop Brophy from being kicked out of the bar, police said. The woman’s boyfriend apparently was also trying to stop Brophy from being kicked out.
The woman was taken to a hospital.
The people involved in the fight, including one of the security guards, all likely face citations, authorities said.
