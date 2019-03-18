  • Woman last seen 2 weeks ago reported missing by family

    Updated:

    BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are searching for a woman who has been reported missing by her family.

    Jodi Leary, 45, of Blairsville, was last seen by a family friend on March 3. Her family reported her missing Friday.

    Leary is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She is white and has shoulder-length gray hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone with information on Leary’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1979.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories