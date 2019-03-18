BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are searching for a woman who has been reported missing by her family.
Jodi Leary, 45, of Blairsville, was last seen by a family friend on March 3. Her family reported her missing Friday.
Leary is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She is white and has shoulder-length gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Leary’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1979.
