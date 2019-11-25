WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man and woman were shot to death Sunday night in Wilkinsburg, and the person who killed them is believed to have been a passenger in the car they were in, according to investigators.
Police were called about 9 p.m. to Midland Street, where the woman was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. The man, who was also shot multiple times, was found in a car a little further up the street.
The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the victims were sitting in the front seat of the car while a third person was in the back seat. The back seat passenger is believed to have shot the man, then chased and shot the woman as she ran down the street.
A suspect has not been identified, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
