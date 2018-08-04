Woman paid contractor $43,000 for work he never completed, police say

JEANNETTE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County woman told Channel 11 she paid a contractor to fix up her dream home in Jeannette.
Now he's charged with pocketing tens of thousands of dollars, without finishing the work.
"I'm not going to be alive to see him finish this," said Donna Rouff, 72. "I was looking for a contractor to paint the exterior, do the roofing, put on a deck, do some interior work."
She retired eight years ago, paid cash for her house, but later took out a mortgage on the home to make repairs.
