Woman pleads guilty in connection with drug raid that sickened 18 officers

    PITTSBURGH - A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to helping a drug operation that sickened 18 police officers during a 2017 raid.

    Kristen Shearer, 23, admitted in court that she helped to package some of the stamp bags that SWAT teams found when they raided three homes in the West End.

    Now, she’s hoping for leniency from the judge.

