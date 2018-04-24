Woman pleads guilty in deadly Mount Washington stabbing

A woman who was set to stand trial in a deadly stabbing on Mount Washington changed her story.
Ashley Henchell, 25, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Ryan Carosi on Tuesday instead of going to trial. She now faces 20 years in prison.
RELATED: Woman charged in deadly stabbing of man after argument at bar
Police say Henchell and Carosi first argued inside Satalio's Bar on Mount Washington last July.
After going outside, police said Henchell then follow Carosi and stabbed him several times in the parking lot of a nearby CoGo's.
Henchell then ditched the knife, went home and changed her clothes, then took a shower, police said.
The judge will sentence her in July.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police issue warning after bobcat spotted in Allegheny County community
- 13 truckers help police save suicidal man
- Mother takes to social media to warn others of dry drowning
- RAW VIDEO: Amazon can deliver to your car
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}