PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after multiple thefts at a senior living facility in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.
The victim told police he uses Life Pittsburgh to help take care of him because he is wheelchair bound. But when a nurse he had never seen before came to his apartment at Riverview Manor, he was suspicious.
However, that “nurse” wasn’t who she said she was.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim said he had been robbed before, so he installed security cameras in the apartment by his safe. He keeps the key to the safe on a bracelet on his wrist.
On Nov. 9, the victim told police that the new nurse took off his bracelet because “she said she wanted to check his blood pressure.”
When he checked his safe after she left, the victim said he noticed his wallet, debit cards and driver’s license were all missing.
Police reviewed his surveillance footage, which showed a woman entering his apartment, walking around and eventually going over to the safe and taking his wallet.
Investigators discovered the suspect, Markiya Thomas, is a friend of a Life Pittsburgh employee who was fired just a few days after that incident. Thomas was never an employee of that company.
Police are also investigating a second theft from the same complex, but Thomas is only charged with one count of burglary.
