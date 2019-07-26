PITTSBURGH - A woman told police she ran to a pizza shop from her apartment in Oakland for help after a maintenance man attacked her and tried to rape her.
At one point, she told police the man pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is going through the criminal complaint and will have more details on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
