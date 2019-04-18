  • Woman recounts terrifying moments of violent road rage incident on Liberty Bridge

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh woman is talking to Only Channel 11 after a violent road rage incident on the Liberty Bridge left her shaken. 

    She told Channel 11 she was taking her turn to merge onto the Liberty Bridge and a man got angry after she wouldn’t let him cut in front of her. 

    That’s when police say the man pulled out a gun, cocked it and pointed it at her car. 

    How the is playing a key role in the police investigation, and the split-second decision to help identify the suspect, ONLY on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories