Woman ripped off customers through at-home sales parties, police say

JEANNETTE, Pa. - A local woman already convicted of theft is accused of ripping off even more clients selling products through at-home parties.
Mary Mousley was a Scentsy consultant in Westmoreland County.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., we're talking to former clients and victims and what they want to see happen to her.
TRENDING NOW:
- Aliquippa Police Department removes itself from DelTondo murder investigation
- YMCA employee accused of recording teenager in locker room
- Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory for high-level bacteria
- VIDEO: Target apologizes for ‘baby daddy' Father's Day card
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}