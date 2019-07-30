PITTSBURGH - A woman was robbed by a man who claimed to have a gun early Tuesday morning on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus in Oakland, police said.
The woman was in the area of University Place and O’Hara Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. when the man approached her and pressed what he said was a gun to her side, she told police.
Police said the woman was thrown multiple times on the ground, but she was able to fight off the man and run to call for help.
The man took the woman’s bag, which contained items including her cellphone, money, keys, bank cards and identification, police said.
The man ran onto O’Hara Street, where police later found the woman’s belongings scattered, officials said.
Police said the man was described as Hispanic and in his late 20s. He was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and had a muscular build, short dark hair and slight facial hair. He was wearing a dark V-neck T-shirt and possibly dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 or the City of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-422-6520.
