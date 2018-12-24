  • Woman rushed to hospital after being shot

    Updated:

    PITCAIRN, Pa. - A woman was transported to a local hospital after being shot in Pitcairn Sunday night, police confirmed to Channel 11. 

    Around 9:30 p.m., Pitcairn police requested assistance from Allegheny County homicide after a woman was shot on Wall Avenue, according to officials.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

    Allegheny Homicide detectives are investigating.

    The woman's condition is unknown.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories