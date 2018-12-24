  • Woman rushed to hospital after being shot in face

    PITCAIRN, Pa. - A woman was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the face in Pitcairn Sunday night, police confirmed to Channel 11. 

    Around 9:30 p.m., Pitcairn police requested assistance from Allegheny County homicide after a 26-year-old woman was shot on Wall Avenue, according to officials.

    Allegheny Homicide detectives said Monday that she was most likely shot during a domestic disturbance.

    Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477), callers can remain anonymous.

