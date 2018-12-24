PITCAIRN, Pa. - A woman was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the face in Pitcairn Sunday night, police confirmed to Channel 11.
Police putting up crime scene tape in front of an apt. on Wall Ave. officials tell us one woman was shot. Unknown condition. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JOXaCC95t9— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) December 24, 2018
Around 9:30 p.m., Pitcairn police requested assistance from Allegheny County homicide after a 26-year-old woman was shot on Wall Avenue, according to officials.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
Allegheny Homicide detectives said Monday that she was most likely shot during a domestic disturbance.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477), callers can remain anonymous.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Not the cop-calling type': Florida man accused of killing wife who had gone missing
- Accused fake dentist and husband facing new RICO charges
- Doorbell camera alerts homeowner to armed men at front door
- VIDEO: Health experts urging contact users to remove lenses before falling asleep
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}