SWISSVALE, Pa. - A woman was rushed to a hospital after she was shot Tuesday night in Swissvale, police said.
The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. on Burton Street.
We’re working to find out what led to the shooting and whether police have any suspects -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her side. She was taken to a hospital, but her condition has not been made available.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
