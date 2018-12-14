Woman seeking 'angel' who helped after serious crash

WHITE OAK, Pa. - A White Oak woman is looking someone who she’s calling her “angel” — another woman who was there for her after a terrifying car crash.;
Rachel Garland wrecked on Lincoln Way and Jacks Run Road in White Oak on Wednesday after she pulled out and was hit by an oncoming car.
Before rescue crews arrived on scene, Gordon remembers a woman rushing to be by her side and keeping her calm, but the woman disappeared before Gordon could thank her.
Gabriella DeLuca talks with Gordon about why it’s so important for her to find the stranger, and how she’s going about the search, for 11 at 11.
