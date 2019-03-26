  • Woman seeks owner of photo album, belongings found along Route 31

    Updated:

    DONEGAL, Pa. - A woman is seeing help in finding the owner of a box of personal belongings found along Route 31 in Donegal.

    Kadey Donitzen said she didn't want them to get ruined in the rain so she picked the items up.  

    Donitzen posted some of the items on her Facebook page with the hopes of finding the owner.

    The items included photo albums, several pictures, a medal, among other mementos.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories