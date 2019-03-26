Woman seeks owner of photo album, belongings found along Route 31

DONEGAL, Pa. - A woman is seeing help in finding the owner of a box of personal belongings found along Route 31 in Donegal.
Kadey Donitzen said she didn't want them to get ruined in the rain so she picked the items up.
Donitzen posted some of the items on her Facebook page with the hopes of finding the owner.
The items included photo albums, several pictures, a medal, among other mementos.
