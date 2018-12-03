HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - For the second time in a week, Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting at the Shelden Park Housing Complex in Harrison Township.
Channel 11 learned a 29-year-old woman walked into the emergency department of Allegheny Valley Hospital around 7 a.m. Monday with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Channel 11 learned the shooting happened at the Sheldon Park Housing Complex. Investigators are still investigating a motive.
This is the second shooting at the apartment complex.
Last week, 41-year-old Satomi Finch and her daughter Lily, 16, were shot outside of the apartment complex.
The suspect, Eddie Layne, 47, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
