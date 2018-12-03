  • Woman shot at housing complex, second shooting in week

    Updated:

    HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - For the second time in a week, Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting at the Shelden Park Housing Complex in Harrison Township.

    Channel 11 learned a 29-year-old woman walked into the emergency department of Allegheny Valley Hospital around 7 a.m. Monday with multiple gunshot wounds.

    She was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Channel 11 learned the shooting happened at the Sheldon Park Housing Complex. Investigators are still investigating a motive.  

    This is the second shooting at the apartment complex.

    Last week, 41-year-old Satomi Finch and her daughter Lily, 16, were shot outside of the apartment complex. 

    RELATED HEADLINE: 14-year-old dragged mother, sister to safety after neighbor shot them for 'spying'

    The suspect, Eddie Layne, 47, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

     

