PITTSBURGH - A woman was shot in the stomach in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood Saturday evening.
Pittsburgh police said they responded to a local hospital for a woman who was shot.
When they arrived, the woman told police she was shot by another woman in an alleyway in Uptown around 7 p.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories from Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said a woman was taken into custody in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. They recovered one gun.
Police said that woman was detained for questioning. They are still investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- Two additional shooting victims reported in connection with Swissvale homicide
- Woman pleads guilty to strangling boyfriend's toddler daughter
- Juju Smith-Schuster attends prom after student couple breaks up before event
- VIDEO: Ben & Jerry's Hopes to Roll Out New CBD-Infused Ice Cream Flavor
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}