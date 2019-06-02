  • Woman shot in stomach in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was shot in the stomach in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood Saturday evening.

    Pittsburgh police said they responded to a local hospital for a woman who was shot. 

    When they arrived, the woman told police she was shot by another woman in an alleyway in Uptown around 7 p.m.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories from Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said a woman was taken into custody in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. They recovered one gun.

    Police said that woman was detained for questioning. They are still investigating. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories