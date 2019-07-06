NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A woman was shot inside the North Versailles Walmart on Friday night, according to Allegheny County Police.
We're working overnight to find out more. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m. for the latest developments.
Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m.
Walmart is still on lockdown after a woman was shot inside. Very heavy police presence @WPXI pic.twitter.com/DcWX7f1ADC— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 6, 2019
"At least nine or 12 shots and then everyone started running," a person who was inside the store at the time of the shooting told Channel 11.
The victim's condition is currently unknown.
As of 12:00 a.m.., the store was still on lockdown.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 shot as crowds left fireworks show downtown; police asking witnesses to come forward
- Traffic backed up on Parkway East after reports of person running in between cars after crash
- 6-year-old girl hit by firework, taken to hospital
- VIDEO: Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-279
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}