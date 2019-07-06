  • Woman shot inside Walmart in North Versailles

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A woman was shot inside the North Versailles Walmart on Friday night, according to Allegheny County Police. 

    Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m.

    "At least nine or 12 shots and then everyone started running," a person who was inside the store at the time of the shooting told Channel 11. 

    The victim's condition is currently unknown. 

    As of 12:00 a.m.., the store was still on lockdown. 

