  • Woman shot inside Walmart in North Versailles; store on lockdown

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A woman has been shot inside the North Versailles Walmart, according to Allegheny County Police. 

    Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m.

    Allegheny County police said the scene is still being secured by North Versailles Police and the woman is being treated. 

    The store is currently on lockdown, according to the White Oak EMS Chief Paul Falavolito

    Channel 11's Amy Hudak is on her way to the scene working to find out what happened. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest developments.

