NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A woman has been shot inside the North Versailles Walmart, according to Allegheny County Police.
Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m.
Allegheny County police said the scene is still being secured by North Versailles Police and the woman is being treated.
The store is currently on lockdown, according to the White Oak EMS Chief Paul Falavolito
Shooting at North Versailles Walmart. Store is currently on lockdown. No additional details.— Paul Falavolito (@paulfalavolito) July 6, 2019
Channel 11's Amy Hudak is on her way to the scene working to find out what happened. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest developments.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 shot as crowds left fireworks show downtown; police asking witnesses to come forward
- Traffic backed up on Parkway East after reports of person running in between cars after crash
- 6-year-old girl hit by firework, taken to hospital
- VIDEO: Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-279
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}