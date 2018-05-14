ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A woman was shot to death in her mother’s driveway late Sunday night in Aliquippa, police said.
Family members of the woman, 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo, said she was coming home from getting ice cream with a friend when she was shot.
Police were called about 10:30 p.m. to the scene on Buchanan Drive. They said DelTondo was shot multiple times.
The Beaver County coroner confirmed DelTondo died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk and her death is being ruled a homicide.
Neighbors said they heard between 10 and 12 gunshots, soon followed by DelTondo’s family running outside to help.
Aliquippa police, Beaver County police and state police are all investigating.
The Beaver County district attorney said it's an ongoing homicide investigation, but would not provide further detail on the basis that saying anything right now could create a false impression.
No arrests have been made.
