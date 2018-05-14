  • Woman shot, killed in mother's driveway

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A woman was shot to death in her mother’s driveway late Sunday night in Aliquippa, police said.

    Family members of the woman, 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo, said she was coming home from getting ice cream with a friend when she was shot.

    Police were called about 10:30 p.m. to the scene on Buchanan Drive. They said DelTondo was shot multiple times.

    Neighbors said they heard between 10 and 12 gunshots, soon followed by DelTondo’s family running outside to help.

    No arrests have been made.

